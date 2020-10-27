“Cultural Requirement” ; Pak Bank Enforced Compulsory Hijab & ‘Loose Dresses’ For Women Employees !!!

A private commercial bank in Pakistan has implemented a new conventional dress code for its women employees which has received a huge backlash on social media for being ‘discriminatory’ and ‘sexist’.

Naming it ‘cultural requirement’, Faysal Bank has made it mandatory for all its women employees to wear ‘hijab’ and ‘loose-fitting dress’ as its latest dress code. However, there is no such order for the male employees of the company. The dress code order stated, “All female employees should dress elegantly with cultural norms that are shalwar kameez, kurta suit, or any modest dressing.”

Faysal bank mandating the hijab for female employees is just ironic, institutionalized sexism on the grounds of religon by an institution whose practices contradict that very religon's fundamentals. — Umer Abid (@saariumer) October 24, 2020

“All the female staff in the Islamic Banking Group that Head Office and Islamic Branches (existing and new) are required to wear Hijab (a scarf covering the entire head and hair, and a gown without being ostentatious covering hands up to wrists and till toes) while on duty, training and clients’ visits, as required by Islamic injunction,” the order added.

Is this not an extremist mindset as well? These people have no right to condemn French Policies when they themselves are forcing policies against people will. https://t.co/a0HiI8ocNq — SMAmmar14 (@SMAmmar5) October 24, 2020

It added that the commitment to this dress code is compulsory and shall be expressed in interview sessions with fresh candidates. The female staff has also been asked to show a warning in their makeup and jewelry selection. Not all women are on a panel with the new dress code, with some saying that they have never worn a hijab ever. The move has also begun anger and drew strong reaction from people on social media: