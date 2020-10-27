‘Parasite’ inspired gender reveal poster is going viral…See pics…

A reddit post by Norm Chan, who is a tech geek from the famous tech platform ‘Tested’, has gone viral through his cinematic way of revealing the gender of their baby. The couple recreated the Oscar-winning movie Parasite’s poster and announced that they were expecting a girl.

All the family members in the poster have their eyes blacked out just like in the original poster. The poster takes a sarcastic dig at the baby, calling it a parasite for the mother, and showed Norm’s wife Danica Chan nestling her baby bump, while her husband stood in the foreground holding a soft toy. There is a pink ball in the centre of the poster, a colour which indicates the female sex of the baby. On top of the poster is written, “For those wondering it’s a girl.”

A user took a dig at the California wildfire-causing gender reveal party and said, “In my country we commemorate the birth of a new child by burning down a forest. A sentimental people, we are.”