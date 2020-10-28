“Saudi Arabia’s Diwali gift to India’: Saudi Arabia disgraces Pakistan by its new move

Saudi Arabia has disgraced Pakistan by its latest move. Saudi Arabia which has earlier indicted that it values the relation with India has once again disgraced Pakistan.

Saudi Arabia has chopped off the Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan from Pakistan’s map. India has always maintained that Gilgit-Baltistan and parts of Kashmir that Pakistan occupied is integral part of India.

Saudi Arabia has on October 24 released a 20 Riyal banknote. The banknote was released to commemorate its presidency of organising the G-20 Summit on November 21-22. The world map displayed on the banknote does not show Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir as parts of Pakistan.

The relation between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia has become strained after Pakistan’s attempt to create a new bloc with Turkey and Malaysia.

“Saudi Arab removes Pakistani occupied Jammu Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan from Pakistan’s map!!!!,” PoK activist Amjad Ayub Mirza tweeted. “Saudi Arabia’s Diwali gift to India– removes Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir from Pakistan’s map,” the picture’s text read.