State government reschedules reschedules ‘International Film Festival’

The state government has decided to reschedule the International Film Festival. Chief Minister has announced this. The festival is rescheduled as the number of coronavirus infection is rising in the state.

Mamata Banerjee, the Chief Minister of West Bengal has announced that the state government has decided to reschedule the Kolkata International Film Festival (KIFF) to January 2021.

“After receiving global film fraternity’s consent, I hereby inform all stakeholders of Kolkata International Film Festival & Cine lovers that our festival has been rescheduled, given the current circumstances. It will now be held from Jan 8-15, 2021. Let the preparations begin!”, Mamata Banerjee tweeted.

KIFF was supposed to be held during November 5-12, 2020. The Kolkata Film Festival was started in the year 1995 .