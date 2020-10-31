DH Latest NewsLatest NewsBusiness

Commodity Market: Gold prices shoots up again

Oct 31, 2020, 12:15 pm IST

The price of gold has once again rised. Gold price has been declined two days in a row in the previous sessions.

In the Kerala market, the price of sovereign gold has reached at Rs.37680 up by Rs.200 per 8 gram. One gram gold is priced at 4710 up by Rs.25. On Friday, the price of sovereign gold was at Rs.37480 per 8 gram. On October the gold has reached at a record price of Rs.37880. The lowest price recorded was at October 5 and that was Rs.37120.

In the international market the price of spot gold remained firm. Spot gold is priced at 1878.90 US dollar per ounce.

