Another BJP worker found hanging from tree

The body of a BJP worker was found hanging from a tree. Body of BJP worker, Bijoy Shil was found hanging from a tree in a mango orchard near a cremation field in Gayeshpur area in Nadia district in West Bengal on Sunday. The BJP had accused that he was killed by ruling Trinamool Congress.

The locals had found the body of the 34-year-old Shil and informed police. Shil’s family members have alleged that he was killed and later hanged from a tree by some local TMC workers.

“Law and order is deteriorating everyday in West Bengal. Another incident of lawlessness has taken place. This state has become the new heartland of rape and murder. First, they murdered, then hanged the body from trees and spread the news as suicide. This is a nexus between police and criminals here”, said BJP president Dilip Ghosh.

Bijoy Shil, only aged 34 and an active BJP worker murdered and found hanging in Nadia. Same pattern in every murder by the goons. Use of terror to stop the working of BJP? We won’t stop and BJP will ensure justice for all the murdered workers! These political ‘Murders’ must stop. pic.twitter.com/GkzQkjfIjR — BJP Bengal (@BJP4Bengal) November 1, 2020

BJP has called for a 12-hour Kalyani Bandh on November 2.

“Bijoy Shil, member of BJP, has been cruelly murdered. The pattern remains the same. This time it is in Gayeshpur constituency, Nadia Kalyani. The law and order of West Bengal has totally gone awry. The Hon’ble Gov @jdhankhar1 Ji, please take cognizance,” tweeted BJP national vice-president Mukul Roy.