78-yr-old man marries a 17-yr old woman and divorces her after 22 days…

Jakarta: A 78-year-old man got married to a 17-year-old girl last month. And barely within a month, the couple has gone separate ways. Within 22 days of their union, the couple has even got a divorce last week. As per reports, the husband sent a divorce letter to his wife and the family is shocked.

Abah Sarna, 78 and Noni Navita, 17 were married last month and they attracted a lot of attention because of their vast age difference. And with Abah sending a divorce letter Noni’s family is shocked as they found no problems in the relationship.

“I was shocked because there was no ‘wind and storm’, it suddenly became like this,” Iyan, sister of Noni was quoted to a report. Surprisingly, the family had no problem with the union despite the age difference but it was Abah’s family who objected to this marriage. This marriage story reminds us of another incident from Indonesia where a man married both his girlfriends because he didn’t want to hurt either of them.

There were certain allegations claiming the girl was pregnant before the marriage but it Noni’s sister denied any of it to be true. During the wedding, Abah had sent a lot of stuff for Noni which grabbed all eyes. He had sent a motorcycle, a mattress, a closet. Reports also mention that the dowry amount from Noni’s family was also a lot.