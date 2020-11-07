2 heavily armed men arrested while trying to deliver fake ballots

Two heavily armed Virginia men arrested outside the Philadelphia Convention Center while “coming to deliver a truck full of fake ballots” to the city. The center is one of the places where election workers have been counting votes from the 2020 general election, which includes the race for president. The men were concerned about the tallying of votes at the convention center, prosecutors said. Antonio LaMotta, 61, and Joshua Macias, 42, both of Chesapeake, Virginia, were arrested outside the center on suspicion of carrying handguns in Pennsylvania without permits, authorities said.

Philadelphia police said they found the men after receiving a tip that people with firearms were heading to the Pennsylvania Convention Center in a silver Hummer truck. Officers found a silver Hummer truck from the center parked and unoccupied around 10:20 p.m. About seven minutes before finding the men, who acknowledged the Hummer was theirs, police said. Both men were carrying loaded handguns, and police found an AR-type rifle in the Hummer. About 160 rounds of ammunition were found in the weapons and the vehicle, authorities said. Stickers and a hat with logos of the QAnon conspiracy movement were found in the vehicle, Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner said. LaMotta and Macias were charged with having a concealed firearm without a license and carrying a firearm on a public street or public property. It wasn’t immediately clear whether the men had legal representation.