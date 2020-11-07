“You can be a victim of cancer, or a survivor of cancer. It’s a mindset.”: National Cancer Awareness Day….

Cancer is a non-communicable disease and the second-deadliest disease which causes death among people around the world. National Cancer Awareness Day is observed on November 7 every year across the country, to spread awareness about preventing the spreading of cancer and its early detection.

One of the major causes of cancer in India is due to consumption of tobacco. Chewing tobacco has shown a direct link with cancer. National Cancer Control program was an initiative by the government in 1975 to provide cancer treatment facilities throughout the country and help in detecting the spread early. There are more than 100 different types of cancer including breast cancer, lung cancer, skin cancer, prostate cancer, etc.

In September 2014, Union Minister Harsh Vardhan announced National Cancer Awareness Day, a movement on cancer control throughout the state. He spread awareness through free facilities such as distributing booklets and free cancer screening tests at municipal centres.

Nearly 1.1 million new cases are being reported annually in India. Two-thirds of cancer cases are diagnosed at an advanced stage, reducing patients’ chances of survival. The country had an estimated 1.16 million new cancer cases in 2018 alone. In the fight against the disease, the types of cancer treatment include immunotherapy, chemotherapy, radiation therapy, surgery and prescribed medicine etc. With precaution of maintaining a healthy diet and weight helps long-term in fighting cancer.