A 15-year-old brain-dead boy’s organs save lives of 4

Jaipur: Sawai Man Singh medical college achieved major success and reported the 38th organ donation of the state. Relatives of a 15-year-old boy, who was declared brain dead, donated his organs to save the lives of four persons. His kidneys and liver were transplanted at SMS hospital, while his heart was sent to Delhi’s private hospital. The boy, a resident of Tonk district, was admitted to SMS after an accident.

“The doctors did their best to treat him. But he was declared brain dead,” said Dr. Manish Sharma, consultant, the State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (SOTTO). The SMS hospital’s counselors persuaded the family to donate the boy, who was declared brain dead by the hospital. The counselors continued with their efforts and on Wednesday, the family agreed to donate the organs. The doctors harvested the kidneys, liver, and heart of the boy and transplanted the kidneys to needy patients at SMS hospital. The liver was also transplanted into a patient at SMS. The hospital authorities can’t find a suitable match for the heart, so they sent it to a private hospital in Saket, Delhi for transplant.