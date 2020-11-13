Virus Update!!! “Blacks and Asians are at larger risk”; UK

A major UK-Study has revealed that Blacks and Asians are the people who mostly infected with corona virus than white people.

Black people are in a larger risk compared to the white peoples. Based on recent studies, the inappropriate impact of corona virus on different social groups are attributed to various factors, such as greater levels of deprivation, living in larger, multi-generational households, and having more public-facing jobs where working from home is not an option.

Maneesh Preek, an associate clinical professor said, ““It’s about trying to make sure interventions are available early on, so people can seek advice and care at early time points.” As per report, the number of people who have died with corona virus in the UK has surpassed the 50,000 mark. The UK with a total of 50,457 deaths is the first European nation to record more than 50,000 corona virus fatalities. Even in the lockdown restrictions, new cases of virus infection are increasing and death toll also rises.