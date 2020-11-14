Less and less of sugar means more and more of happiness. May you have a happy and healthy World Diabetes Day.

As World Diabetes Day 2020 fall in the midst of Covid-19, on November 14, the World Health Organization is announcing the Global Diabetes Compact which promises to bring together in one package, all WHO materials available for the prevention and management of diabetes while focusing on reducing obesity too.

The WHO estimated that 6% of the world’s population has diabetes while the total number of diabetic patients today is four times what it was in 1980. It is extremely concerning since low and middle income countries are still witnessing a continuous rise in the numbers and are the least well-equipped to provide treatment.

“The sad reality is India is the ‘diabetes capital’ of the world, as a large percentage of the diabetic patients don’t know they have the disease (undiagnosed diabetes). People are moving towards urbanisation, eating habits are tilting towards processed foods (fast/junk foods), people are becoming physically inactive, stress levels are peaking and environmental pollution is shifting the balance towards greater risk of diabetes. More importantly, India is a young country, and diabetes is now afflicting the young population,” Dr Jasjeet Singh Wasir, Associate Director Endocrinology and Diabetology at Medanta; The Medicity.

WHO added, “On the prevention side, particular focus will be given to reducing obesity, especially among young people. On the treatment side, emphasis will be on improving access to diabetes medicines and technologies, in particular in low- and middle-income countries.”