Virus Updates!!! Again US hits world record

As U.S. states become the first line of defense against the COVID-19 disunity between the governors of Minnesota and South Dakota offered a hint that coordinated action may be a challenge. A trade group representing diagnostic laboratories said there’s a risk of longer wait times for Covid-19 test results.

Other states are trying to avoid full-blown shutdowns by enacting almost every other kind of restriction, as the United States reported more than 177,000 infections high.

No other country on earth has ever reported more than 100,000 new infections in a single day since the start of the pandemic, yet the U.S. is now averaging 109,683 new cases per day this week. At least 17 states reported single-day records for new cases on Friday, sixteen states reported record high in Covid-19 hospitalizations, and 4 states reported a record-high number of deaths.