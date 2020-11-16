Cop warns people to maintain law and order in an altered version of Sholay film dialogue. Watch the viral video

Recently a video of a police officer from Madhya Pradesh has gone viral on the Internet. In the video, we can see he was yelling an iconic dialogue from the cult movie, Sholay while patrolling in the Jhabua district. KL Dangi is the police officer-in-charge of Kalyanpura police station in the Jhabua district of Madhya Pradesh. Dangi can be seen standing near a police car as he patrols the district. He can then be heard saying a slightly tweaked version of the aforementioned dialogue which went on to achieve cult status after Sholay’s release in theatres.

The legendary actor Amzad Khan, who played the role of Gabbar immortalized the dialogue when he said that mothers in nearby villages use his name to scare their kids while putting them to sleep. In the video, Dangi says, “Kalyanpura se 50-50 km ki duri par jab bachcha rotaa hai to maa kehti hai chup ho ja beta nahi to Dangi aa jayega.” The video has gone viral within minutes on Social media.