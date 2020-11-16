LIVE Virus Updates in India: Covid Tally Tops 88 Lakh; 41,000 fresh cases

In India, corona virus cases continued to rise as the country celebrates its largest festive weekend, activating concerns of a spike in cases.

As per report, India reported over 44,500 fresh cases in a single day, taking the total tally to nearly 88 lakhs in the world’s second-worst infected country. Temples in India during this festive season, reportedly witnessed heavy rush of devotees though the people were seen observing social distancing and following other guidelines and safety measures against the Covid-19. However, troubles of another wave of cases remains after markets witnessed crowds on people leading up to the weekend.

Fresh Covid-19 vaccine reports are on the move, with drug makers including Pfizer Inc. expecting to deliver more trial data as early as this week. The updates are eagerly awaited as the pandemic increases, with the U.S. surpassing 11 million cases. Globally, total confirmed infected cases topped 54.3 million with 1.3 million of those dead.