‘Please Don’t Date Him’ is a 2020 South Korean romantic comedy television series, starring Song Ha-yoon, Lee Jun-Hong, Yoon Bo-mi, and Gong Min-jung.

The story of this revolves around Seo Ji-seong a household appliances developer who dreams to live a life like a well-designed algorithm. The series was premiered on MBC Every 1 on November 10, 2020.Lee Jun-young plays the role of Jung Kook-hee, a Whale Fire Station Life Safety Rescue Team Firefighter for 3 years, no social media, no digital convenience.

The series is directed by Oh Mi-Kyeong.