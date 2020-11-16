“UAE Grants Golden Visa” ; Know The Eligibility Criteria For The 10-Year Residency Permit !!!

The United Arab Emirates will extend its “golden” visa system which endows a 10-year residency in the Gulf to specific professionals, specialized degree-holders, and others, the UAE’s vice president said. Foreigners in the UAE usually have renewable visas valid for only a few years linked to employment. The government in the past couple of years has made its visa policy more relaxed, proposing longer residencies for particular types of investors, students, and professionals.

“All holders of doctorate degrees, medical doctors, and also computer, electronics, programming, electrical, and biotechnology engineers are qualified”, UAE Vice President and the ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum said. Also eligible are those with specialized degrees in artificial intelligence, big data, and epidemiology, as well as high school students living in the UAE who rank top in the country and students from certain universities with a GPA of 3.8 or higher.

After first announcing a long-term visa plan in 2018, the UAE in 2019 started granting 5- and 10-year renewable visas to certain foreign investors, entrepreneurs, chief executives, scientists, and outstanding students. The emirate of Dubai, a Middle East trade and tourism hub, in September said it would grant visas renewable every five years to rich foreign retirees. An oil and gas producer, the UAE’s economy has been beaten by the coronavirus pandemic and low oil prices, nudging many expatriates to quit.