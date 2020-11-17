2020 People’s Choice Awards: Hollywood Stars turned head

On November 15, in People’s Choice Awards, which took place at the Barker Hangar in Los Angeles, style icons, fashion risk-takers and more classic Hollywood dressers felt right at home.

The red carpet highlights: Monochromatic jumpsuits and pantsuits were all the rage, as seen on Fashion Icon Award recipient Tracee Ellis Ross, PCA’S host Demi Lovato and nominee Jameela Jamil, and Tiffany Haddish really had a moment thanks to a floral midi dress designed by Prabal Gurung.

Tracee joked, “As I was coming out of the womb, I was like where is the sparkles? Where is the feathers?” “Give them to me! Fashion, I love fashion! Give them to me.” And with the end of 2020 finally in sight celebs and their glam squads pulled out all the stops for one of the final award shows of the year.