COVID-19 updates: Again US reached a record. Read more!!!

US reported more than 166,000 new cases in a single day. The U.S. has now reported more than 11.2 million confirmed infections.

The number of people in U.S. hospitals with Covid-19 jumped to 73,014, a record. The number of newly reported cases each day moves to be lower at the beginning of the week, as fewer people are tested on weekends. Yesterday’s figure is not only an increase from a day earlier, but a week-over-week increase.

As per report, the number of people with Covid-19 in intensive care units increased from a day earlier to 14,313. More than 55 million people have been infected and more than 1.3 million have died, worldwide. As of yesterday, the number of corona virus-related hospitalizations also jumped, to 73,014, according to the Covid Tracking Project. That number has stayed above 61,000 for the past week, hitting a record every day but one.

Based on recent report, at least 10 states logged record numbers of newly reported infections for Monday, including Tennessee, Pennsylvania, Nebraska, Connecticut and Vermont, according to Johns Hopkins data, and numerous others have hit records in the past few days.