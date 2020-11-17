Former Argentina great announced his retirement from football

BUENOS AIRES: Former Barcelona, Liverpool, and Argentina star Javier Mascherano has announced his retirement from football after a glittering 17-year career across South America and Europe. He started his professional career with Argentine giants River Plate in 2003 and spent a year in Brazil with Corinthians before making the move to the Premier League, Goal.com reported.

Mascherano had a brief spell at West Ham and then three years at Liverpool before he moved to Barcelona, where he enjoyed the most successful spell of his career. After winning five La Liga titles and two Champions League crowns among a host of other trophies in his eight years at Camp Nou, he was lured to Hebei China Fortune. Mascherano has been a regular for the Argentine Primera Division outfit Estudiantes and was contracted to the club until June 2021, but he has decided to hang up his boots now.