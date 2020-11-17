Lockdowns and Restrictions: A New Virus Surge Began

In Unites States, as the corona virus crisis mounts with renewed force in the United States, reaching 11 million total cases and frightening to submerge hospitals across the country, governors, mayors and other officials are declaring restrictions, and once again finding themselves in the crosscurrents of public health and economic crises.

As per report, the country is now recording more than 150,000 new cases each day on average, more than ever before. More than 69,000 people are in the hospital with the virus, the highest number of the pandemic. Reports of corona virus-related deaths are up 64 percent in the past month, to more than 1,100 people a day.

Crystal Watson, a senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security said, “It feels very similar to the spring.” “But it’s also much worse than the spring because this virus is now much more widespread.” “It’s not just one region of the country experiencing the surge. It’s every state.”