Corona virus prompted basketball to pause, abolished 2 games

The University of Delaware men’s basketball team experienced a preseason defeat due to COVID-19.

Yesterday, UD announced that team activities have been paused as a result of coronavirus testing results. Delaware has been practicing for a month. Coach Martin Ingelsby said in the school’s announcement. “Our program has been diligently following guidelines and protocols since the summer, with no positive tests until this point.” “COVID-19 cases are continuing to rise throughout the country, and unfortunately our team has now been affected.

He also announced, “The health and safety of everyone in our program and the local community remain our top priority. We will continue to follow all safety guidelines and look forward to resuming the preparation for our season when it is deemed safe.”

Delaware has not declared its nonconference schedule beyond the two Bubbleville games or how many, if any, fans would be permitted for home games. Yesterday’s announcement mentioned “possible phased-in fan attendance subject to state and university health guidelines.”