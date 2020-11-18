“It wasn’t easy for me…but I welcomed them”: Michelle Obama

In a social media post, Michelle recalled how she put her own disappointment at the outcome of the 2016 US presidential polls aside and welcomed Trumps to the White House four years ago.

She wrote, “This week, I’ve been reflecting a lot on where I was four years ago. Hillary Clinton had just been dealt a tough loss by a far closer margin than the one we’ve seen this year. I was hurt and disappointed—but the votes had been counted and Donald Trump had won. The American people had spoken. And one of the great responsibilities of the presidency is to listen when they do.” She also wrote, “Donald Trump had spread racist lies about my husband that put my family in danger. That wasn’t something I was ready to forgive.”

She added, “We invited the folks from the president-elect’s team into our offices and prepared detailed memos for them, offering what we’d learned over the past eight years.” mandatory 270 electoral votes out of the 538-member Electoral College. “This isn’t a game.” “So I want to urge all Americans, especially our nation’s leaders, regardless of party, to honor the electoral process and do your part to encourage a smooth transition of power, just as sitting presidents have done throughout our history.”