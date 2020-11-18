See how Thanksgiving causes an increase in COVID-19 cases.

Experts say there are a variety of factors contributing to Canada’s recent surge in record breaking COVID-19 cases including Thanksgiving celebrations, fewer restrictions and increased testing capacity.

In last month, Canadians celebrated their Thanksgiving. By this, they teach Americans that the gathering for the holidays can lead to an increase in COVID-19 cases. As per report, the country had recorded about 185,300 total cases. Canada celebrated Thanksgiving on October 12. The total number of cases that Canada recorded was about 222,900.

Dr. Laura Rosella, associate professor and epidemiologist at the Dalla Lana School of Public Health at the University of Toronto said, “We were seeing an increase of cases leading up to Thanksgiving.” “Cases were indeed increasing already, but we definitely saw an increase in the rate of transmission after Thanksgiving. And we know that Thanksgiving is important for a couple of reasons. One is through contact tracing data.” She also added, “For example, there was one local health unit that reported about 12 people being infected because of a Thanksgiving gathering,”