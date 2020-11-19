‘Dai-Didi clinic’ ; Indian State Introduces Unique Women Special Mobile Medical Facility

Raipur: A special women’s medical mobile clinic, called the ‘Dai-Didi (mother-sister) clinics’, will serve the medical requirements of women in the state free of cost and will make treatment affordable to women in slum regions. Only women doctors, nurses, lab technicians, and other staff will be working in these clinics.

Chhattisgarh will establish a unique women’s special mobile medical facility ‘Dai-Didi (Mother-Sister) clinic’ across the slums and other places of urban provinces from November 19, honoring the birth anniversary of the former prime minister Indira Gandhi. As first of its kind in the country, the all-women mobile clinic would deliver its free health services in the municipal boundaries of Raipur, Bilaspur, and Bhilai under the Mukhyamantri Urban Slum Health Scheme. The clinic will be operated in slum areas on specific days. The Dai-Didi clinic intended only for the women patients will have women staff including a doctor, paramedical staff, technician, and auxiliary nurse midwife (ANM).

“The Dai-Didi clinic is yet another endeavor towards women empowerment in the state”, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said. The clinic will have facilities of all primary health care besides the treatment and diagnosis of diseases associated with women’s health and well-being. The assistance of each mobile unit will also cover established preventive care and screening system on women’s health. It is noteworthy that general clinics do not have a separate ward for women where they can approach family planning tools like copper-T insertion, availability of emergency pills, birth control pills, weekly contraceptive pill, contraceptive injection, family planning counseling, and STD counseling.

Without hesitance, women can reach the dedicated female health providers and get themselves advised on problems related to gynecology, pregnancy, and reproductive health. The women will also get the benefits of various schemes of women and child development department. Availability of dedicated female staff free of cost consultation would help the women avail information and treatment comfortable.