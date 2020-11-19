Experts said, “Don’t go out yet, corona virus negative report gives false hope”

False hope is akin to a compounded pharmaceutical painkiller. The formula may vary somewhat across cultures and individuals but the main ingredients will invariably be one or more elements of distorted attachment, survival, or mastery needs.

Recent report says, across the world, including India, people are in a middle of festivities with Chhath being recognized and Thanksgiving approaching came after by Christmas in December. Even as people are learning to live with the pandemic, cases of the corona virus disease are also detonating and more and more people are being part in assembling with Covid-19 negative certificates.

Dr Angela Rasmussen, a virologist affiliated with Georgetown Center for Global Health Science and Security, quoted, “You should not rely on test results alone to safely socialize in person. A test can only tell you if you are positive at a given moment in time, and can also fail to detect cases if you are infected but not yet shedding substantial virus.”

The antigen tests are performed with nasal swabs and look for the presence of a specific protein on the surface of the virus.