Booker Prize 2020 announced; Read more!!!

London: Scottish author Douglas Stuart was awarded the 2020 Booker Prize for his acclaimed debut novel “Shuggie Bain,” set in his home city of Glasgow, about a working-class family in the 1980s was inspired by his own childhood. “I always wanted to be a writer so this is fulfilling a dream,” said Stuart.

Like the other finalists, the 44-year-old writer, who now lives in New York, was watching the socially distanced ceremony via video link due to the anti-virus lockdown in place in Britain. Stuart’s book reflects his own experiences growing up with a mother who was an alcoholic and died from her addiction.

He described the book as a “love story” looking at the kind of “unconditional, often-tested love” that children can have for flawed parents. He said: “My mother would be thrilled, she would be absolutely thrilled and I think she would be proud.” Stuart was one of four debut novelists among the six finalists for one of the world’s most prestigious literary awards.