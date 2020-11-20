Doctor advised the Congress President to shift out of Delhi due to poor air quality

Due to the poor quality in Delhi, doctor advised the Congress President Sonia Gandhi to shift out.

Delhi’s air quality was recorded in the “poor” category while central government agencies said it is likely to improve marginally due to favorable wind speed.

The doctor said, “Mrs Gandhi has chronic chest infection for over a month now and it is not improving because of hazardous air quality in Delhi. The heavy pollution has aggravated her asthma and her chest condition. Accordingly, doctors advised her to shift out of Delhi till air quality improves.” She added, “She has been under heavy medication pursuant to her discharge from hospital in August.”

Sonia Gandhi is shifting out of Delhi at a time when there are rumblings in the Congress over the debacle in Bihar assembly elections. On July 30, Sonia Gandhi was admitted to the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi after conducting a meeting of the party’s Rajya Sabha members.