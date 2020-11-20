See how this couple recreated scenes from ‘Money Heist’ for their pre-wedding photoshoot….

This couple literally dressed like the characters from Money Heist and recreated a few scenes for their pre-wedding shoot. Andrew Rolio and Inez Jade Quial, for their pre-wedding shoot, dressed up in red jumpsuits, Salvador Dalí masks while holding fake guns.

Andrew x InezMONEY HEIST THEMED PRE WEDDING SHOOTCoordination: Carlo AbaquitaPhoto: PIDOGRAPHY – Hafid… Posted by PIDOGRAPHY – Hafid Caballes on Tuesday, November 10, 2020

And, with the help of their photographer, Hafid Calalles, they recreated the scenes at the Temple Of Leah, Cebu City, Philippines. Both Andrew and Inez come from healthcare backgrounds. They always wanted something creative for their pre-wedding shoot and the red suits reminded them of the healthcare workers fighting the coronavirus.

ANDREW & INEZ JADE (save the date) "The most important moments are the one that make you realize there's no turning back. You've crossed a line, and you're stuck on each other side now. " – Tokyo Sharing to you the " La Casa de Papel " themed pre-wedding Video of Andrew & Inez JadeCoordination | Carlo AbaquitaPhoto | PIDOGRAPHY – Hafid Caballes Video | Life in Motion Cebu HMUA | Michael Nacis Stylist Creative director | Geof Lagria #LifeinMotionCebu Posted by Life in Motion Cebu on Tuesday, November 10, 2020

“Honestly, we initially felt anxious regarding the photoshoot because we didn’t know what to expect and whether or not the team will be able to direct us properly in order to pull off the theme”. The couple is all ready to tie the knot on 25th November in Cebu.