UAE Experts said, “Beware of matchmaking fraud in the time of Covid”

The Ministry of Health and Prevention declined the wrong information on social media about adopting a treatment method for those who develop COVID-19 symptoms, which includes taking various vitamins once on daily or weekly basis, without asking governmental health authorities.
A top official of the anti-cybercrime department of the Sharjah Police said, “Unfortunately, these accounts enjoy a wide following. The number of followers of each ‘matchmaker’ ranges from 40,000 to 80,000. What raises alarm is that there is a clear interaction in the comments section, where people send personal information of those wishing to get married. Here, protection of one’s privacy becomes a concern.”
Matchmaker ‘Umm Hamood’ said, “My grandmother made me love this profession since childhood. It all started when I managed to arrange the marriage of the daughters of my neighbors and relatives. From there, my matchmaking activity grew until I formed my on licensed company called ‘Halal Marriage Seekers.”
MOHAP said, “Obtain accurate information from the official website of the ministry and its official accounts on social media.”
Post Your Comments