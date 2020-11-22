“I hopes for a Brexit deal but not at any price,” said British Finance Minister

Rishi Sunak, British finance minister, has said there is authentic development in Brexit talks with the European Union, but that it would be finer to leave from a bad trade distribute than tie Britain’s hands in the future.

Sunak, one of the few members of Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s senior ministerial team, said that he expected Britain and the European Union would secure an agreement.

He said, “Every day I am reviewing bits of text, so there is genuine progress.” “Certainly, it would be preferable to have a deal.” He also added, “The major impact on our economy is the corona virus. It’s absolutely not a deal at any price. “If we don’t get a deal, why is that? It is because they are refusing to compromise on what are some completely reasonable and very transparent principles that we’ve laid out from the beginning. We are not asking for … super-special treatment.”

He said he expected that, by next spring, he could start thinking behind the recent need to help the economy and jobs, and including how he could maintain the public finances to a sustainable level.