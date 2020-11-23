Yesterday, the officials said, The West Delhi district authorities ordered two evening markets in Nangloi to be shut for flouting various COVID-19 safety guidelines including on social distancing and face mask. The District Disaster Management Authority in West Delhi issued an order yesterday, directing for the closure of Punjabi Basti Market and Janta Market till November 30.

A senior government official said, “Both these markets are unauthorized and comprise around 100 makeshift shops selling goods ranging from garments to kitchen utensils. The crackdown was necessary in the light of rampant violation of Covid-19 regulations. This is not a lockdown, but a temporary measure because of an emergency.”

He added, “The government directives for wearing face mask, maintaining physical distancing and other such Covid-19 safety measures were being flouted both by the vendors and shoppers in the two rehri-patri markets despite repeated instructions and warnings by officials.”

As per report, Delhi recorded 6,746 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of cases in the state to 5,29,863, according to the Delhi health department yesterday. The total cases includes 4,81,260 recoveries and 40,212 active cases.