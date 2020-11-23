Oxford-AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine is at 90% effective. Read more!!!

The British drug maker’s first trial results mark a fresh development in the fight against a pandemic that has killed nearly 1.4 million people and destructed the global economy.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said it was “incredibly exciting news the Oxford vaccine has proved so effective in trials.” The provisional analysis was based on 131 infections among participants who got the vaccine and those in a control group who were given an introduced meningitis shot. The data showing a range of efficacy between 60% and 90% comes after U.S. rivals delivered interim data in recent weeks showing efficacy of more than 90%.

Pascal Soriot, Astra’s chief executive said, “This vaccine’s efficacy and safety confirm that it will be highly effective against COVID-19 and will have an immediate impact on this public health emergency.” A statement said that no serious safety events related to the vaccine have been decided and it was well permitted across both dosing regimens.