Study says, “Eating mangoes can reduce women’s facial wrinkles”

A new study from researchers at the University of California, Davis, found that eating Ataulfo mangoes, also known as honey or Champagne mangoes may reduce facial wrinkles in older women with fairer skin. This study was published in the journal Nutrients.

“That’s a significant improvement in wrinkles, but the findings are very specific and come with a caveat,” said Lead author Vivien Fam, a doctoral student in the UC Davis Department of Nutrition. He added, “Women who ate a cup and a half of mangoes for the same periods of time saw an increase in wrinkles. This shows that while some mango may be good for skin health, too much of it may not be.”

“The system we used to analyze wrinkles allowed us to not just visualize wrinkles, but to quantify and measure wrinkles.” “This is extremely accurate and allowed us to capture more than just the appearance of wrinkles or what the eye might see,” said Robert Hackman, a professor in the Department of Nutrition and corresponding author of the study.