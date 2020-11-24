Weather in UAE: Dusty and partly cloudy climate in Arabia, rain to hit some part of the country

UAE residents can expect a pleasant weather across the emirates. According to the National Center of Meteorology, the weather will be mostly clear and “partly cloudy with a chance of convective clouds formation over eastern areas by afternoon, which may be associated with rainfall.”

The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 29 and 34 degree Celsius and the lowest temperature is expected to be 14 to 18 degree Celsius. The NCM also said that relative humidity is expected to increase by night and November 21 morning, especially over coastal and internal areas, causing fog and mist formation.

Light breeze is expected throughout the day. The NCM forecast: “Light to moderate winds, freshening at times during daytime.” The sea along the UAE’s coastline will be relatively calm, or “slight to moderate” according to UAE’s weather bureau.