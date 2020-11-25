The STUPID are 100% sure while the INTELLIGENT are full of doubt ; The anti-vaccine lobby is smarter than we think.

“The fundamental cause of the trouble is that in the modern world the STUPID are 100% sure while the INTELLIGENT are full of doubt,” Bertrand Russell wrote in his 1933 essay “The triumph of Stupidity”.

An anti-vaccine post by Robert F Kennedy Jr has been in viral circulation, probably the most shared post during the pandemic. Similarly, Stella Immanuel, an African American doctor from Texas (also a pastor who believes alien DNA is circulating in man) featured in a viral anti-mask video about how “Chloroquine is the cure” for COVID-19. Almost everybody shared it without questioning. This was in fact published by an American right-wing (conservative) website called Breitbart.

See the attached list of the world’s anti-vaccine lobby, which also includes a few doctors.

eg. Dr. Mercola, the controversial author of best-selling books on anti-science, markets his own brand of *Vitamin D & C * as “cure-all’s” “instead of vaccine”, his website gets 1.9 million new visitors per month. Note that the global market for vitamins and other complementary/alternative medicine market is Rs 5 lakh crore per year (USD 69.2 Billion).

2. Lawyers (eg. Robert F. Kennedy Jr, nephew of JFK and anti-vaccine lobbyist)

3. Bloggers, film actors, and others who write and speak better than most scientists can.

This phenomenon is similar to the “flat earth society”. If you say the “earth is flat”, (a lie that the common man will find had to disprove) you get a lot of attention, and people quote you and share your posts. But if you say the earth is spherical (the truth), nobody cares. That is the idea behind hoaxes too.

Credits ; Dr.Rajeev Jaydevan