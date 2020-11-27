LIVE COVID-19 Updates: Tokyo reported 570 new virus cases in a single day

Tokyo sets another daily record with 570 new infections, up from 481 a day earlier. The metropolitan government has asked restaurants serving alcohol to shorten business hours starting from Saturday in a bid to slow the third wave of the outbreak.

Some of the increase is likely due to a three-day weekend through November 23, which typically detains testing and recording of cases. The seven-day average of cases stands at 411, still lower than earlier in the week. The city also reported the most tests ever conducted in a single day, at almost 10,000.

Severe Covid-19 cases in the capital, which the local government is reporting closely as its yardstick for requesting restrictions on businesses, increased to 61 from 60 the day before.