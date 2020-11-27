DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsDiseases & RemediesNEWSInternationalHospitalityHealth

LIVE COVID-19 Updates: Tokyo reported 570 new virus cases in a single day

Nov 27, 2020, 01:19 pm IST

Tokyo sets another daily record with 570 new infections, up from 481 a day earlier. The metropolitan government has asked restaurants serving alcohol to shorten business hours starting from Saturday in a bid to slow the third wave of the outbreak.

Some of the increase is likely due to a three-day weekend through November 23, which typically detains testing and recording of cases. The seven-day average of cases stands at 411, still lower than earlier in the week. The city also reported the most tests ever conducted in a single day, at almost 10,000.

Severe Covid-19 cases in the capital, which the local government is reporting closely as its yardstick for requesting restrictions on businesses, increased to 61 from 60 the day before.

Tags
Nov 27, 2020, 01:19 pm IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button