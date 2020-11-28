Actress Hema Malini became grandmother again: Ahana gave birth to twin girls

Ahana Deol, who is the daughter of Dharmendra and Hema Malini, welcomed twin daughters with Vaibhav Vohra. The couple made the announcement with a sweet post.

Ahana Deol shared on her Instagram stories an adorable announcement post, with the words, ‘sometimes miracles happen in pairs.’ They wrote that they were ‘proud’ to welcome the arrival of their ‘twin girls,’ who they have named Astraia and Adea Vohra. Ahana and Vaibhav have a son named Darien, who was ‘excited’ about the arrival of the bundle of joy.

Ahana had got married to Delhi-based Vaibhav Vohra in 2014. They were blessed with a son in 2015. Though Ahana did not venture into films, she used to perform with her mother, actor-Bharatiya Janata Party Member of Parliament Hema Malini and sister Esha in their traditional dance acts. Ahana’s sister Esha Deol, who followed her parents into films and starred in hits like Dhoom and critically acclaimed Yuva, had got married to Bharat Takhtani in 2012 and they had been blessed with a son in 2017.

Meanwhile, Ahana’s elder sister Esha became a mother for the second time last year as she gave birth to a baby girl and named her Miraya. Esha who is married to Bharat Takhtani also has a daughter named Radhya.