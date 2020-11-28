Kamala Harris calls teen artist who made her portrait….

A 14-year-old California teen, who painted a portrait of US Vice President-elect Kamala Harris went viral, later received a call from Harris herself for appreciating his work.

Tyler Gordon shared a video on Twitter with the caption “@KamalaHarris My name is Tyler Gordon and I’m 14 years old and I live in the Bay Area! I painted this picture of you and I hope you like it!!! Please Rt and tag her so that she can see this. Please!!!”

According to Gordon, the portrait took him 51 minutes to complete, which is seen completed in 55 seconds in the time-lapse clip. He urged Twitter users to retweet and share the video widely so that it could be seen by the Vice President-elect.

Thank you so much Mrs. @KamalaHarris it was amazing talking with you today!!!

Also thank you Mrs. @ChelseaClinton for believing in me and helping me to reach Mrs. Harris!!! pic.twitter.com/5eA6Oy2WtG — Tyler Gordon (@Official_tylerg) November 26, 2020

Gordon, replying to his own tweet, shared the news with netizens that Harris called him personally to appreciate his work. He tweeted, “She called me!!!!!! @KamalaHarris called ME!!!!” Harris, during the conversation expressed how ‘overwhelmed she was by the magnificence of his artistry’. She also said that Gordon ‘has a gift’ of painting. At the end, Harris wishes him and his family a happy Thanksgiving.