Weather Forecast in UAE: Rainy and Dusty conditions today

UAE residents can expect partly cloudy skies across the country with chances of rainfall in some areas of Abu Dhabi.

There is a probability of light rain during the daytime and temperatures are expected to decrease slightly. The NCM has said that the weather in general across the country will be “partly cloudy at times with a chance of convective clouds formation over northern and coastal areas, which may be associated with rainfall.” The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be 32 degree in inland areas.

