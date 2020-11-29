Air India announces new international flight service

The national air carrier in India, Air India has announced a new international flight service. The public sector air carrier is planning to operate flights in the Chennai-London route. As per reports, Air India will start operating non-stop flights on the Chennai-London route from January next year.

Also Read: Indian Railway cancels, short terminates several trains

Thus Chennai will become the ninth Indian city to be connected with the British capital city. At present, Air India is operating non-stop flights to London from Delhi (seven flights a week), Mumbai (four flights a week), Kochi (three flights a week), Ahmedabad (two flights a week), Bengaluru (two flights a week), Goa (two flights a week), Kolkata (one flight a week) and Amritsar (one flight a week).