State government bring law against ‘Love Jihad’: Chief Minister

The Chief Minister has made it clear that the state government will soon bring a law against ‘Love Jihad’. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said this.

“We are bringing law to curb forced religious conversions that take place in garb of love”, tweeted Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Earlier last week the Chief Minister has called a meeting over law against inter-faith marriages and Unlawful Conversion bill.

Madhya Pradesh government, earlier, said that it will introduce Dharma Swatantrya (Religious Freedom) Bill 2020 in the next session of the state Assembly. The bill was introduced in view of the rising incidents of love jihad. The proposed bill has a provision of a rigorous imprisonment for the period of five years for luring a person through fraud and forcing marriage by religious conversion.

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh government passed a bill against ‘Love Jihad’ which has provisions that can land offenders in jail for up to five years. Apart from the jail term, the ordinance also has provision of Rs 15,000 penalty for forceful religious conversion. For conversions of minors and women of SC/ST community, there will be a penalty of Rs 25,000 penalty and jail term.