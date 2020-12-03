“I know I cannot do all the stuff that I did ten years ago”: Dr. Rajendra Prasad’s birthday…

Dr Rajendra Prasad’s birth anniversary is being observed today. A brilliant scholar, Dr Rajendra Prasad was a great teacher, lawyer, freedom fighter and the first president of India. Dr Rajendra Prasad was a multifaced personality and an ardent follower of Mahatma Gandhi. He was an extremely good writer.

When he was a student at Presidency College in Kolkata, an examiner looking at his exam sheet, had said, “the examinee is better than the examiner”. He was a professor of English at a college in Bihar but later he pursued a degree in law from Allahabad University. Dr Rajendra Prasad was the President of India from 1950 to 1962.

After being the president for two terms, Dr Rajendra Prasad stepped away from the highest post in 1962. He had joined the Indian National Congress during Indian Independence Movement. Deeply influenced by Mahatma Gandhi, he actively participated in the ‘Salt Satyagraha’ of 1931 and the ‘Quit India Movement’ of 1942. He was jailed along with many leading freedom fighters.