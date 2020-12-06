Gulf country to remove ‘No Objection Certificate system’

A gulf country has decided to remove the No Objection Certificate (NOC) system. Oman government has decided to scrap the ‘NOC’ system. The NOC system will be removed early next year. Oman has also decided to extend visa-free arrival for citizens of more than 100 countries.

The Foreign Minister of Oman Sayyid Badr Al Busaidi has announced this. Sayyid Badr Al Busaidi said this while speaking at the 16th IISS Manama Dialogue in Bahrain.

Also Read: Abu Dhabi offers discount on Covid PCR test fees. Know more

“A significant development in labour policy which in the next few weeks will include the abolishment of the No Objection Certificates system. We have plans to extend visa-free arrival for 30 days for citizens of more than 100 countries which will boost our travel and tourism sector”, said Sayyid Badr Al Busaidi.

Earlier Oman government has announced that the NOC system will removed from January 1,2021. By this expat employees in Oman can switch jobs without NOC.