Forbes Asia’s 100 digital stars list out…12 Indian celebrities included…

Forbes released the Asia’s 100 digital star list, which puts in spotlight on the most influential celebrities on social media. Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Shahrukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, and Hritik Roshan are among the Indian celebrities featuring in the list.

“Much of the region’s population is spending time isolated at home, where people are relying on their screens for communication and entertainment. We’ve given special focus to celebrities who, despite cancelled physical events and activities, managed to remain active and relevant, largely by using social media to interact with their fans, raise awareness and inspire optimism. Many also used their influence to help worthy causes, especially those with a Covid-19 focus,” said Forbes.

Indian celebrities included in Forbes Asia’s 100 digital stars list are: Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhat, Shahrukh Khan, Ranveer Singh, Hrithik Roshan, Neha Kakkar, Shahid Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma, Shreya Ghoshal