UAE weather alerts: Fresh, north-westerly to strong at times gusts would prevail – like the high waves

Yesterday, the UAE’s National Center of Meteorology announced a weather warning in which it forecast strong winds of up to 50 kilometers an hour and waves of up to eight feet in height.

NCM said, “The waves of between five and seven feet, reaching highs of eight feet, would be witnessed in offshore areas of the Arabian Gulf.”As per the report, the top temperature in the country will be 28 degrees in inland areas. The NCM also reported moderate winds, freshening Westward over the sea.