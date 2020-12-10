Ahana is a feminist, does not believe in God?! -revealed!!!

Actress Ahana Krishnan is not afraid to speak her mind, including her political stance. Ahana often uses Instagram for this. This can sometimes lead to controversy when making revelations.

Ahana is currently busy shooting a movie in Kochi. Meanwhile, the actress has been answering questions from fans on Instagram. The actress is giving a mass answer to the question whether she will act after marriage. Ahana also talks about the partner.

“Do you still have to pay the bill at home after marriage? Do not buy any vegetables. Will go to work after marriage”…. “Whether marriage happens or not. This is my job. I will do it. The partner should be a real person with no secrets. Must be compatible with the job. We need people who can sit together and talk well, ”said Ahana.

Do you believe in God? Ahana’s answer to the question was, ‘I believe in a force. I do not know if that power can be called God. I believe there is a force in the world ’. Another asked if she was a feminist. Ahana also gives a clear answer to this. “Yes, I am a feminist. Becoming a feminist is a very normal thing,” says Ahana.