Mi India has announced a limited time offer of a flat Rs3,000 discount

Amazon is offering a flat Rs 3,000 instant discount on transactions with Axis, Citi, and ICICI Bank credit and debit cards and an EMI option.

The Mi 10 first arrived in India at a starting price of Rs 49,999. However, the phone is currently available on Amazon India for Rs 44,999 for the 8GB/128GB model, while the higher end 8GB/256GB variant will set you back Rs 49,999. The users will also be available to avail of this offer on EMI transactions via ICICI cards.

The offer is live on different e-commerce platforms and the company’s website, i.e, Mi.com. You can head to Amazon or Flipkart to grab the Mi 10T and the Mi 10T Pro at a discounted price. Just for reference, this limited period sale will be live till December 31. Post that the devices will be selling at their original price label. The Mi 10T Pro has a 108MP primary rear camera which is accompanied by a 13MP sensor and a 5MP sensor. The standard Mi 10T has a 64MP primary sensor instead of the 108MP primary lens.