State government to develop 35,000 COVID vaccine centres across state

Uttar Pradesh government has decided to develop 35,000 Covid vaccine centres across the state. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath revealed this after a high level meeting to review the Covid-19 situation in the state.

Yogi Adityanath said that the state government would set up 35,000 centres for the Covid vaccine and all of them would be put under camera vigil. Also, all vehicles carrying vaccines will also have the GPS (global positioning system) trackers.

Chief Minister virtually reviewed the training for master trainers for the vaccination which is being conducted by central government in state.