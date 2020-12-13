Weather Forecast in UAE: Cool, windy weather prevailed in Dubai

The National Meteorological Department said, “Cool weather will prevail in the UAE with a chance of rainfall in parts of the country today.”

The NCM tweeted, “Fresh Northwesterly winds with speed reaching 40 km / hr. and rough Sea with wave height reaching 6 Ft. offshore areas of the Arabian Gulf Westward, From 04:30 AM to 09:30 AM Sunday 13 / 12 / 2020.” The climate for today is partly cloudy and some coastal areas, especially Westward with a probability of light rainfall.

The sea will be rough to very rough at times in the Arabian Gulf and moderate in Oman Sea.